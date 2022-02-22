The Winder-Barrow FFA chapter celebrated National FFA Week, Feb. 12-19.
This National FFA Week embraced more than 94 years of FFA traditions within the organization and are looking forward to new traditions in the future.
More than 760,000 FFA members participated in activities for National FFA Week at the chapter, state and national levels. These students have a strong passion for their future in agriculture.
Designated a national week in 1947, the week of George Washington's birthday, National FFA Week runs from Saturday to Saturday and gives FFA members an opportunity to educate the public about agriculture.
Due to FFA members participating in the Georgia National Livestock Show during the traditional FFA Week, members celebrated one week early. During the week, members conducted a variety of activities to help others in their schools and communities learn about FFA and agricultural education. Winder-Barrow FFA celebrated by participating in the following activities: member breakfast, Breakfast with Barrow’s Best, Future Dairy Doggs at Yargo Elementary, Barrow FFA Bonfire, creating floral arrangements for the local nursing home, WBHS faculty breakfast, Reading Rabbits at Winder Elementary, Pushing Limits Hike at Fort Yargo and a fundraiser for the Barrow County Animal Shelter.
