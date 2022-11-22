Flag football WBHS

Aubree Southern and Katey Maddalena

After suffering four consecutive losses, the Lady Bulldoggs bounced back with a 6-0 win over Collins Hill Tuesday night.

No. 5 seed Winder-Barrow (WBHS) now advances to take on No. 1 seed Mill Creek in the semifinals at 4:30 Wednesday.

