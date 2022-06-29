The Bulldoggs’ football team traveled to Bogart Thursday, June 16 to face off against Prince Avenue Christian Wolverines in a 7-on-7 scrimmage.
The scrimmage lasted about 90 minutes with both teams alternating reps on both sides of the ball with 10 to 15 plays per team.
Winder-Barrow showed flashes of offensive versatility with a healthy dose of short, medium and deep passes.
Senior quarterback Conyer Smith commanded control of the field with his pinpoint passing and his leadership through communication.
Smith and Winder-Barrow head coach Ed Dudley both had a focus on offensive consistency coming into the scrimmage, and they were pleased with the progress the Bulldoggs have made to date.
“[Our route-running consistency] was a lot better,” Smith said following the scrimmage. “From the first two weeks we were [working on it], we were real sloppy, and now we’re getting more together and routes are being a lot crisper.”
While Dudley has a similar perspective on consistency being a focus, he also sees the scrimmages as an opportunity for the Bulldoggs to grow holistically.
“7-on-7 is great for conditioning, and it’s great for teaching the offense and defense," said Dudley.
"It’s just a great drill.”
According to both Smith and Dudley, there are still strides to make with their offense.
“There were a couple route packages,” Dudley said to his offense’s weaknesses during the scrimmage. “We really got to go back and dissect and improve our coverage on for sure.”
“I would say get the ball out a lot quicker and see my reads pre-snap and developing [my reads] through the routes,” Smith said when asked where he can improve individually going forward.
The varsity Bulldoggs will compete against its junior varsity team in the final 7-on-7 scrimmage of the summer Wednesday, July 15 at the WBHS football stadium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.