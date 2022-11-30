The Bulldoggs (2-5) finished the Thanksgiving tournament last Tuesday, Nov. 22 with a 84-70 win over Wilson Academy.
It was a wire-to-wire victory as Winder-Barrow came out hot from behind the arc. The Bulldoggs jumped out to an early 31-14 lead midway through the second quarter.
“We came out with some great energy,” head coach Travis McDaniel said after the win. “Made some plays early, which gave us a little bit of juice, and we were able to just take from that first quarter and keep it extended most of the game.”
The Warriors weathered the storm multiple times throughout the contest, though. They were able to trim the lead to 38-27 at halftime and played aggressively in the second half.
“They were a really resilient group,” McDaniel said of Wilson Academy’s comeback efforts. “Athletic, long and athletic. They posed some problems.”
“We just stayed in an aggressive state, attacking and getting to the paint, and – for the most part – made the right decisions when we got in there.”
Even so, the balanced Winder-Barrow scoring effort led them to respond to each Wilson comeback effort.
Senior guard Jerry Holloway led the way for the Bulldoggs, putting up 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in the win. Freshman guard Jerrin Samuel backed him up with 17 points and provided a boost for the fastbreak offense with three steals.
Much of the three-point shooting stemmed from senior wing Dominique Jones’ ability to stroke it from the outside. He finished with 13 points and five rebounds. Senior center Justice Billings also poured in 11 points and eight rebounds with a strong presence down low.
This win came as a bounce back following a tough 77-75 overtime loss to Mill Creek (2-4) Monday, Nov. 21.
The Bulldoggs took an early deficit to the Hawks, but were able to battle back and take a lead into the final period. They had a four-point lead with under a minute left but missed key free throws to let the Hawks back into the game.
Winder-Barrow was up again late in the overtime period, but turned the ball over three times to lose the game.
“We will learn and grow from this game,” McDaniel said. “We have played four 7A schools and one 6A school to start the season. We put this schedule together to challenge us and make us better for our region schedule, which I believe it definitely has.”
Holloway was dominant in the losing effort as well, filling up the stat sheet with 36 points, nine rebounds, six assists and three steals.
“Jerry is just incredible,” McDaniel said. “He has a great ability to get into the paint and almost always makes the right decision. He is such a good passer and trusts his teammates as well.”
Sophomore guard Brian Arnold had 13 points, five rebounds and three steals of his own. Jones scored nine and had seven rebounds as well.
Following the holiday, Winder-Barrow returned to action, traveling to Monroe Area (1-0) Tuesday night. The Bulldoggs were unable to keep the momentum going, as they suffered a 73-62 loss.
Winder-Barrow will host Apalachee in a Battle of Barrow rematch Friday and will travel to Prince Avenue Tuesday.
