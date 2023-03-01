On Saturday, March 11, Barrow County will be well represented in the 139th Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade as it marches down Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta.
The Winder-Barrow High School Band will perform along the parade route in one the largest St. Patrick’s parades in the Southeast, which draws hundreds from around the region.
Started in 1858 by the Hibernian Benevolent Society, the parade also holds the title as the longest running event in Atlanta history, continuing the tradition of celebrating the city’s Irish culture and history.
The parade will begin at noon sharp at the intersection of Peachtree Street and 15th Street and will continue down Peachtree to 5th Street, concluding at 1:30 p.m.
In addition to Winder-Barrow, parade participants will range from bagpipe & drum corps, Irish dancers, floats, dogs and pups, bands, drill teams and llamas as well as Irish and local dignitaries, including city elected officials.
The St. Baldrick’s Foundation will also host its pre-parade “Brave the Shave” head-shaving challenge. Sponsored individuals will shave their heads for childhood cancer awareness, a tradition that began on St. Patrick’s Day over 20 years ago.
After the parade, Colony Square will continue the celebration with its Luck of the Square event featuring live music from Party Nation, festive swag, drinks and more.
Parade attendees are encouraged to take MARTA. Both Arts Center and Midtown MARTA stops provide easy access to the parade route. For more information, please visit www.atlantastpats.com.
This parade is presented annually by Irish Network Atlanta, the 20th chapter of Irish Network USA whose mission is to bolster business opportunities and economic development between the U.S. and Ireland, support and encourage the Irish culture in the state while also serving as a conduit between newly arrived Irish immigrants and their communities in member cities and states.
“It is a true honor to represent our growing Irish community in Atlanta with such a prestigious and longstanding event,” said Sinead Connaughton, president of the Irish Network Atlanta Board of Directors. “The St Patrick's Parade is the perfect platform to help further our mission and we are grateful for all the parade participants from near and far who help make this event one of the most dynamic in the state and the southeast.”
