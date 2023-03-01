On Saturday, March 11, Barrow County will be well represented in the 139th Atlanta St. Patrick's Parade as it marches down Peachtree Street in Midtown Atlanta. 

The Winder-Barrow High School Band will perform along the parade route in one the largest St. Patrick’s parades in the Southeast, which draws hundreds from around the region.

