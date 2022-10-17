Winder-Barrow's Homecoming Parade is Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., and will be followed by a Community Pep Rally at the football stadium, where the 2022 WBHS Homecoming King will be crowned.
The crowning of the Queen will be Friday, October 21st at halftime of the football game.
PARADE ROUTE
The parade will begin going right out of Holly Hill mall onto McNeal Road. At the end of McNeal, the parade will urn right onto Candler, then left onto Green Valley Drive, right onto Langford and go up by the high school on the gym side.
At the four-way, the parade will turn right onto Fifth Avenue and go in front of the school, then right at the stop sign onto Marion and then into the stadium parking lot.
