Winder-Barrow homecoming parade set Oct. 20

Pictured: front row (from left): Michelle Mejia, Sam Rodriguez, Abby Polk, Ema Clair Caine, Shelby Blake, Sarah Anne Hill, Marley Shook, Marleigh McCullers, Dayton Power, Summer Collins, Kaylei Brown, Ansleigh Dubose, Melena Anderson; back row (from left): Dylan Thayer, Carson Royal, Robert Hill, Trey Garrett, Samuel Herr, Aidan Thompson, Jacob King, Conyer Smith, Brooks House, Ryan Ford, Jacob Yother, Tyreeck Hall, Brett Boswell.

 Submitted photo

Winder-Barrow's Homecoming Parade is Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m., and will be followed by a Community Pep Rally at the football stadium, where the 2022 WBHS Homecoming King will be crowned.

The crowning of the Queen will be Friday, October 21st at halftime of the football game.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.