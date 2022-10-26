Alas, the biggest non-commit in Barrow County has made his decision.
Thursday, senior Aidan Thompson committed to Jacksonville State University in Alabama. Thompson had a plethora of offers before choosing a new home just three hours west of his hometown of Winder.
“I’m extremely excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my football career at Jacksonville State University. Thank you to all of my coaches, family and friends. Most importantly God,” Thompson said via Twitter.
Thompson chose Jacksonville State University because he saw it as a future home, not just as a place to play college football.
“The environment I felt and the things (JSU defensive coordinator and linebackers) coach Alley expressed to me, they all clicked to me,” Thompson said of the reasoning behind his decision. “It feels like a place I wanted and could see myself living.”
Now, Thompson can take his focus off of the recruiting cycle, and focus solely on the team’s goal: a return to the playoffs.
“It feels great to be able to finish the season knowing I have a home to look forward to next year,” Thompson said.
While he plays both sides of the ball for the Bulldoggs – running back and linebacker – he projects as a linebacker at the next level.
“We have an amazing linebacker coach here at Winder-Barrow, and he has taught me so much,” Thompson said. “Growing up in Winder, I was able to have a handful of men and coaches in my life that taught me some crucial things about the sport of football. I wouldn’t be here without them.”
Thompson has been a leader for the Bulldoggs in their 5-3 season start, as they aspire for a return to the playoffs. He has amassed 219 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground with 37 receiving yards and another score in the air. He also is a defensive leader for Winder-Barrow, producing 39 tackles thus far in 2022, all according to MaxPreps.
“Playing for this team is everything to me,” Thompson said. “I’ve had people tell me several times that we aren’t good enough, and that I need to move to a bigger school. All that did was make me appreciate the amazing coaches and team I had around me.”
“We obviously care about winning, but nothing is more important than the relationship and brotherhood you build with your team and coaches.”
“Something I’ve learned through the years is: It isn’t all about you, and you need to think about the people around you and how you can help them as a team and as people in general.”
