Brooks House

Brooks House as a sophomore at Winder-Barrow.

On Aug. 7, Winder-Barrow’s Brooks House announced his commitment to the University of Alabama at Birmingham via Twitter. 

“Thank you God for always blessing me with more than I deserve,” House posted on Twitter. “ Thank you to the coaches who have believed in me and continued to push me to be the best player and man that I can be. Thank you to my brother and my parents for supporting me and believing in me. Go Blazers.”

