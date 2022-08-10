On Aug. 7, Winder-Barrow’s Brooks House announced his commitment to the University of Alabama at Birmingham via Twitter.
“Thank you God for always blessing me with more than I deserve,” House posted on Twitter. “ Thank you to the coaches who have believed in me and continued to push me to be the best player and man that I can be. Thank you to my brother and my parents for supporting me and believing in me. Go Blazers.”
House, a senior pitcher for the Bulldoggs, had offers from other schools, such as the University of South Alabama, the University of Central Florida and Tulane, but decided on playing in Birmingham.
Interest from programs began pouring in during his junior campaign with the Bulldoggs. However, following a successful summer this offseason with Team Elite, he received actual offers from the schools.
“He’s been working really hard all summer,” Winder-Barrow head coach Jeff Maddox said. “He’s really put on some weight and increased his fastball.”
House has a 89.3 miles-per-hour fastball, according to Prep Baseball’s website. He also hit for .231 with six runs and six RBIs while at bat in 2022.
Maddox and House now look forward to the luxury of relaxing, following the conclusion of House’s recruiting process. House now shifts his focus to winning baseball games and competing for the region and state championship as an anchor of the team through his role in the pitching staff.
