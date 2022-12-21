Jeremiah Holloway

With his 12-point outing Friday in Winder-Barrow’s 60-46 home region win over Jefferson, senior guard Jeremiah Holloway has now achieved the 1,000 career point margin.

A high-schooler scoring 1,000 points is a testament to their ability to be a consistent threat in the scoring attack for a team, which is exactly what Holloway has been for the Bulldoggs in his tenure with the team.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.