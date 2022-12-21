With his 12-point outing Friday in Winder-Barrow’s 60-46 home region win over Jefferson, senior guard Jeremiah Holloway has now achieved the 1,000 career point margin.
A high-schooler scoring 1,000 points is a testament to their ability to be a consistent threat in the scoring attack for a team, which is exactly what Holloway has been for the Bulldoggs in his tenure with the team.
“It’s such a great accomplishment and is a testament to the player and the amount of hard work he has put in,” Winder-Barrow head coach Travis McDaniel said.
Holloway has averaged 17.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bulldoggs this season, leading them to a 8-6 record through 14 games.
This is a continuation of his dominance from the 2021-22 season, where he averaged 19.1 points per game.
“Everyone sees the finished product on Tuesdays and Friday nights, but no one sees the extra shots after practice or the early mornings before school that he puts in,” McDaniel said of the hard work Holloway puts in.
