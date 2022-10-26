After a disheartening loss to Woodland in the second-chance bracket of Super Regionals, the Lady Bulldoggs’ season comes to an end.
Winder-Barrow (WBHS) had a strong start to their playoff run with a convincing 6-2 win over Woodland in the first game of Super Regionals. Villa Rica, the host of the Super Regional bracket, then defeated Winder-Barrow 6-5 in a gritty matchup.
The Lady Bulldoggs had one last chance to make their hopes of reaching Columbus come true. They had to defeat Woodland once more. If they won, it would open another opportunity to take on Villa Rica, where two victories over the Wildcats would advance them to the Elite Eight.
Unfortunately, none of that came true as Woodland got its redemption over WBHS with a 14-5 win to keep its own playoff aspirations alive.
Nevertheless, the Lady Bulldoggs had a strong season. They finished with a 18-10 overall record, seizing the second seed in the region as they went 12-6 in conference play.
