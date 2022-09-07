The Bulldoggs (3-0) have gotten off to a fiery start to their season, having blown out all three of their opponents to date.
Now, Winder-Barrow will be on the road for the next three weeks with three tough tests ahead. The first matchup will be against Peachtree Ridge (2-1) in Suwanee.
Head Coach Ed Dudley and senior quarterback Conyer Smith both foresee the team as a tough test prior to the start of region play.
“They’re a 7A school, and they have great talent on the perimeter,” Dudley said. “A really strong team – that’s what we need right before we go into region play. We need a good test.”
“You can expect the level of a region game on Friday,” Smith said during Winder-Barrow’s 33-2 win over Salem last week.
Dudley said the Bulldoggs will have a strong week of preparation before their matchup with the Lions. In particular, they’re preparing to activate the passing game to complement their run game.
This was also the plan before to the team’s win against Salem, but Smith did not play (illness). So, the Bulldoggs ran the ball every snap, barring three pass attempts by backup quarterback Camden Hodge.
“The best-laid plans of mice and men,” Dudley said, referencing the phrase used to suggest that even the most careful planning doesn't ensure success.
“Our big plan was to increase passing last week, but then it poured rain on us and our No. 1 quarterback got sick.”
Still, Winder-Barrow’s offense did not slow down in the absence of Smith. Senior receiver/running back Tyreeck Hall dominated for a third week. Last week, he ran for 214 yards and three scores on 19 carries.
Senior running back/linebacker Aidan Thompson returned to the field against Salem but only had one carry for no gain. He also received his defensive snaps at defensive end, rather than at linebacker – his natural position. According to him, this was to place him in a position to have an impact on the game while still nursing his lingering ankle injury.
This week, he is expected to receive snaps at both linebacker and defensive end. In terms of his role of taking snaps in the backfield for the Bulldoggs, it will be more of a gametime decision.
“We’d like to see him carry the ball Friday night,” Dudley said. “But, if he’s not 100% and he wasn't the other night, we gotta continue to let him heal up. We don’t want to use him for one game and lose him for three.”
He escaped from last week’s game healthy and appeared to be healthy in Monday’s practice. However, Dudley said ankle injuries are complicated, and they will continue to monitor his day-to-day progress heading into their test.
“We really want to get him back. We want to get our thunder and lightning attack going with him and Tyreeck.”
