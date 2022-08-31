The "Tyreeck Hall Show" continued this week, as he led the Bulldoggs to a blowout 48-0 win at home against the Lions.
For the second consecutive week, starting running back Aidan Thompson was unable to compete with an ankle injury. He suffered the injury in the season opener against Apalachee.
Once again, head coach Ed Dudley turned to Hall to lead the Bulldoggs on the ground. This time around, he had a record-breaking performance. He produced 246 yards and five touchdowns on just 12 carries. Those rushing yards and touchdowns were the highest in Winder-Barrow football’s history.
The game was over quickly as Winder-Barrow were up 27 at halftime, similar to its win over Apalachee, where they were up 23 at the break.
Defensively, Dudley was satisfied with their production. The Lions were unable to produce anything, as the Bulldoggs constantly pressured the quarterback into making quick decisions. Many of those decisions resulted in losses of yardage or a turnover.
Junior cornerback Aidan Johnson was responsible for a couple of those turnovers with two interceptions, one of which was a 60-yard pick-six. Senior linebacker Ryan Ford stifled any attempt by the Lions at building momentum. He had a team-high 14 tackles in the win.
Winder-Barrow hopes to finish its three-game home stretch 3-0, when they face Salem High School Friday, Sept. 2.
