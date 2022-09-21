The Bulldoggs won in walk-off fashion over the Flowery Branch Falcons at home to get back on track in region play. Prior to this win, the Lady 'Doggs lost two consecutive region games.
The score was tied 3-3 at the bottom of the seventh – bases loaded with two outs. Sophomore Sydney Methvin was at bat for Winder-Barrow and under pressure to pull off the win for her team.
Methvin stayed cool and collected as she sent the ball up midfield to allow junior Natalie Albritton to waltz in for the game-sealing run.
“I wanted to get solid contact on the ball and just try not to get out,” Methvin said, referring to her thoughts while at bat.
The Bulldoggs had a theme of American colors – red, white and blue – during the contest, wearing accessories to add flavor to their uniforms.
According to the team, they were doing this to “energize” themselves headed into a tough region match against the Falcons.
“It made things a lot more fun, a lot more exciting,” Methvin said. “We were happy about all of the little decorations we had. It was all fun, and it got our spirits up. It made us much more happy in the dugout and on the field.”
