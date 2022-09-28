The following students were named on Winder-Barrow High School's 2022 Homecoming Court was announced last week:
- Melena Anderson
- Shelby Blake
- Kaylei Brown
- Ema Clair Caine
- Summer Collins
- Ansleigh Dubose
- Sarah Anne Hill
- Marleigh McCullers
- Michelle Mejia
- Abby Polk
- Dayton Power
- Sam Rodriguez
- Marley Shook
The crowning of the Queen is Oct. 21 during the Homecoming football game.
- Brett Boswell
- Ryan Ford
- Trey Garrett
- Tyreeck Hall
- Samuel Herr
- Robert Hill
- Brooks House
- Jacob King
- Carson Royal
- Conyer Smith
- Dylan Thayer
- Aidan Thompson
- Jacob Yother
The crowning of the King is Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. during the Homecoming Parade.
The Homecoming dance is Oct. 22 from 7 to 10:30 p.m. at the WBHS gymnasium. The theme of this year's event is "Back in Black."
Tickets can be purchased for $25 online or at lunch and will go to $30 Oct. 17.
