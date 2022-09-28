Winder-Barrow 2022 Homecoming Court

Winder-Barrow 2022 Homecoming Court

The following students were named on Winder-Barrow High School's 2022 Homecoming Court was announced last week:

  • Melena Anderson
  • Shelby Blake
  • Kaylei Brown
  • Ema Clair Caine
  • Summer Collins
  • Ansleigh Dubose
  • Sarah Anne Hill
  • Marleigh McCullers
  • Michelle Mejia
  • Abby Polk
  • Dayton Power
  • Sam Rodriguez
  • Marley Shook

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.