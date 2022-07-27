A budget presentation by the City of Winder in June reported a $250,000 loss of revenues in its stormwater fund due to a "county error."

In response to this claim, Barrow County Tax Commissioner Jessica Garrett sent a letter to both the City of Winder and Barrow County administrations calling the claim "inaccurate information."

