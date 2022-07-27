A budget presentation by the City of Winder in June reported a $250,000 loss of revenues in its stormwater fund due to a "county error."
In response to this claim, Barrow County Tax Commissioner Jessica Garrett sent a letter to both the City of Winder and Barrow County administrations calling the claim "inaccurate information."
In the letter, Garrett said her office researched the parcels in question back to 2017 and found they were billed appropriately based on the information and spreadsheet it received from the city.
Through her research, she discovered that those residential parcels were incorrectly billed as commercial properties, which led to the issuance of refunds to the customers by the City of Winder.
"There was no error by the tax commissioners once identified, only an error in the classification by the city," Garret wrote.
Garrett and her team also discovered the assessment value for stormwater was not consistent for the prior year's billing as the amounts on the estimated bill were incorrect, although it didn't affect the actual bill.
"As tax commissioner, it is my goal to maintain the best working relationship possible with both the county and the city. It is my top priority to do what best benefits the citizens I serve," she said. "My office has worked diligently with all jurisdictions to accomplish this."
As an example of her diligence, Garrett pointed to the 2021 billing cycle, during which she said her office extended the deadline with the Georgia Department of Revenue on three separate occasions in order to collect taxes for the City of Winder after it missed established deadlines, which "caused extra work for my office."
Garrett said she had multiple conversations with Winder officials to ensure the impacts of any new taxes, fees and rates were understood before being passed.
"I went over and beyond to give the city all of the information ahead of time regarding homestead exemptions," she said.
The city's confusion in 2021, stemmed from the millage rate being adjusted from 3 mills to 6 mills, which changed the tax from a fire tax to a maintenance and operation (M&O) tax.
Per state regulations, citizens don't receive a homestead exemption on a fire tax, but can receive an exemption on the M&O tax.
The only way the homestead exemption doesn't apply to the M&O tax is if the city signs a resolution that expressly prohibits it.
The question of whether to grant the homestead exemption was raised by Winder city administrator Mandi Cody to the council in one of the June budget presentations, however, the council's position on the issue remains unclear.
Garrett said she again went over the state statutes with Mayor David Maynard, as well as the history of her communication of the information with city staff after he approached her claiming he was unaware of how exemptions impact collections after the tax bills were distributed.
"Now, we seem to be once again having a breakdown in communication in how assessments, billing and taxes work," said Garrett. "It is both unprofessional and factually incorrect to present to the public that the Barrow County Tax Commissioner's Office is responsible for the City of Winder's billing mistakes."
Garrett said she has "continuously made herself available to both elected officials and the general public for any questions about tax statements and to assist in whatever way she can."
"However, in order for the Barrow County Tax Commissioner's Officer to continue to collect and process future taxes for the City of Winder, I would request the same professional courtesy to be returned," she said.
During the Winder City Council's July 12 meeting, councilman Jimmy Terrell raised questions about the billing error due to concerns about taxpayers paying for the error with increased fees.
Terrells concerns stem from Cody's budget presentation, which raised the questions of possibly raising fees to recoup the lost revenues from the billing error.
Cody assured Terrell that "we would not consider a fee increase on stormwater to recoup any lost funds due to anyone's billing error."
Cody said she and her team are "doing a deep dive" into what was sent to the tax assessor and tax commissioner and what taxpayers received and that her team is still working to "unravel what did happen and why."
"Because we are doing that deep dive, I'm not ready to say any one party is innocent or totally at fault," she said. "If council or county made an error, they would live with it and move forward."
After over a week since sending the letter, Garrett said she's still awaiting a response from the city.
The Barrow News Journal also reached out to Winder city officials for a response to Garrett's letter and an update on the investigation into the error and didn't receive a response by press time.
