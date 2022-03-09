Winder City Council is calling for a T-SPLOST Referendum for Barrow County in an effort to work towards developing transportation plans that would make much needed improvements to the city and county roadways and sidewalks.
A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) is a sales tax used to fund capital outlay projects proposed by the county government and municipal governments. A single county T-SPLOST is a sales tax where the projects consist of transportation purposes only.
By adding a one cent sales tax in Barrow County, the city anticipates over $100 million in T-PLOST funds after over five years. This added penny would bring the city to an eight cent sales tax, which is the state cap. Other municipalities like Athens-Clarke, Banks and Fulton counties have passed single-county T-SPLOSTs, however it the decision whether or not to implement the T-SPLOST is up for the citizens of Barrow County to decide at the ballot box on election day. T-SPLOST can be levied up to five years at a fractional rate up to one percent if there is an intergovernmental agreement in place.
It should be noted that projects do not have to be completed in the five year window. However, it is prudent for public trust that projects move forward as rapidly as possible. The vast majority of projects should be complete, or be in the construction phase, during the five year period.
The Winder City Council made decisions on the following requests during its meeting March 8:
• tabled a conditional use application proposing to operate a light automotive or machinery repair shop located at 24 West Williams Street due to several unanswered questions brought up by the council, which the applicant has not yet responded.
• tabled a conditional use requesting the city to license a tobacco product retailer at 232 North Broad Street, Suite E. A member of the public spoke in opposition to the application, citing its potential negative Impact on similar surrounding businesses. The council opted to table the application until they are able to consult with the city attorney as to whether or not conflicting businesses is something they should consider in conditional use applications.
• Unanimously approved a conditional use request to allow for the sale of beer and wine by the package out of a future Publix Supermarket, which is being developed at 401 Gainesville Highway,
• unanimously approved postponing a conditional use application to operate an automotive or machinery repair shop at 31 North Broad Street upon the applicant's request to defer the case to next month's agenda to allow time for some concerns involving the ingress and egress entrances to be addressed.
• unanimously approved postponing a request to rezone the conditions previously approved by the council from commercial use to strictly residential use on the main floor of a downtown parcel located at 71 West Candler Street.
• unanimously approved a rezoning and annexation request for a .216 acre property located at 0 Loganville Highway in Bethlehem from Barrow County community commercial district (C-2) to general commercial in the City of Winder.
• Unanimously approved the renewal of Microsoft licenses for the term of Feb. 2022 to Jan. 2023.
• unanimously approved resolution for a financing lease with Huntington Bank for golf carts at the Chimneys Golf Course.
• approved amending the FY2022 authorized personnel for various funds within the City of Winder's annual budget and amend the organizational chart for various departments. Council member Jimmy Terrell opposed.
• unanimously approved timelines and calendar for submittal deadlines, staff analysis, public hearings and council meeting dates for land use and zoning applications.
