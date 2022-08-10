The City of Winder has adopted a resolution calling on Barrow County to end litigation over Service Delivery Strategy issues. The two groups have been a loggerheads over water issues related to the state-mandated SDS negotiations which are an effort by the state to make sure local governments don't duplicate services.
"The efforts to try and come to a satisfactory SDS agreement have been unsuccessful and has resulted in litigation and substantial cost to the city and county citizens, " said Winder Mayor David Maynard.
The resolution says one of the main disputes in SDS negotiations "has been the attempt by Barrow County to restrict the city's use of the the city's water system revenues, which, if successful, will result in almost doubling the city property taxes paid by Winder citizens with no corresponding benefit to residents outside the city."
Winder uses profits from its water services to help subsidize general city operations, thus keeping the city's tax rate lower than it might otherwise be. But some of the properties the city serves with water are outside the city limits in unincorporated Barrow County.
According to the city, the county is planning utility infrastructure to supply water to high-density properties in some unincorporated areas which are already served by the City of Winder's water lines.
“A new Service Delivery Strategy Agreement is vital for our residents and commercial utility customers to prevent unnecessary duplication of water services," said Maynard. "It’s my job to look out for the best interest for our people and make certain that the services they are paying taxes to support are the services they are benefiting from.
“Our council agrees it’s not right to have our residents paying a higher millage rate to Barrow County than unincorporated residents do with no added services or benefits with the proposed Service Delivery Strategy as it stands,” he said.
COUNTY'S VIEW
According to Pat Graham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners , the county is not duplicating water lines, or water service and it charges exactly the same M&O millage rate county-wide.
In regards to the infrastructure Maynard referenced, Graham said the county invested in a water supply reservoir and distribution infrastructure during the late 1990’s at a cost of approximately $40 million.
The Georgia Supreme Court ruled in the county's favor in all five points the city raised in the SDS case and ruled the county can serve water in the unincorporated area of the county.
The city appealed that ruling to the Georgia Court of Appeals, where the case sits today.
In order for the litigation to be dropped as the resolution suggests, it would need to be the city to do so, rather than the county, Graham said.
In regards to the mayor's comments on taxation, Graham said, "Winder should offer full transparency on its own revenues. Their 2022 financial audit shows the city transferred over $6 million from its water fund into the city's general fund to pay for city services."
In 2021, the city generated $4 million from citizens outside the city, which makes up two-thirds of the city's water customers who never receive Winder service, Graham added.
"I believe those Winder water customers outside the city limits would like to see a much fairer water rate system in place.
"The county works cooperatively with Winder on many issues, and we would like to resolve the SDS impasse. Accomplishing that will require Winder coming to the table with the desire to negotiate a resolution," Graham said.
"In the past 4-5 years they have refused to negotiate," she added. "They prefer keeping this in the court arena."
CITY'S CONDITIONS
The resolution is the City of Winder's official attempt to agree to new Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) and SDS agreements. In the resolution, the City of Winder laid out the following conditions to which it expects the county to abide by:
- The dismissal of all litigation against the City of Winder related to Service Delivery Strategy Act issues and agree not to challenge the city's current water and sewer rates or its right to transfer funds from its enterprise fund into any other fund of the city.
- An agreement from the county and the Barrow County Water and Sewerage Authority to serve only the parcels currently being served by their respective water systems based on the most recent SDS Water Service Area Map.
- The creation of a special service district, consisting of the area within the unincorporated county, to provide road construction and right of way maintenance in the district and fund those services solely from property taxes, insurance premium taxes, assessments or user fees collected in the special service district or T-SPLOST revenues.
- The execution of a new SDS agreement consistent with the terms of the resolution.
- The placing of a T-SPLOST referendum on the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election's ballot.
