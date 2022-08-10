The City of Winder has adopted a resolution calling on Barrow County to end litigation over Service Delivery Strategy issues. The two groups have been a loggerheads over water issues related to the state-mandated SDS negotiations which are an effort by the state to make sure local governments don't duplicate services.

"The efforts to try and come to a satisfactory SDS agreement have been unsuccessful and has resulted in litigation and substantial cost to the city and county citizens, " said Winder Mayor David Maynard.

