An ante litem notice was sent to Barrow County from the City of Winder Aug. 11, alleging the county's sale of water to the Accent Springs development violates the spirit of the Service Delivery Act (SDS) by allowing the duplication of services. The city also alleged it would be a violation of the county's transmission permit issued by the Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division (EPD).
The Accent Springs development was approved for rezoning by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners in May 2021. The large residential development spans 43.7 acres in unincorporated Barrow County and will consist of 288 apartment units and 150 townhomes. Since its approval, a dispute over who will provide water to the development has ensued.
In its ante litem notice, the city demanded the county cease and desist the solicitation and approval of the sale of water to customers "outside the legal authority of the transmission permit."
The transmission permit only authorizes the county to transmit water for wholesale to the City of Winder, Statham and Auburn, as well as the Barrow County Water and Sewerage Authority using the Upper Oconee Basin Water Authority's Bear Creek Reservoir as its resource.
The county advised to the city that it isn't the transmission permit that authorizes the county to engage in the retail sale of drinking water. Instead, the county derives its authority to engage in retail sales through the Barrow County Water System permit.
Upon review of the county's water system permit, the EPD confirmed it allows the county to sell water to retail customers.
"Had Winder brought these concerns to the county at the onset, and in a spirit of cooperation and goodwill, the county could have spared Winder the embarrassment of asking EPD to review a transmission line permit to determine whether the county was authorized to engage in retail sales," wrote the county's attorney in response to the city's ante litem notice.
"Winder's ignorance of the permitting framework has caused the county unnecessary trouble and expense, it was a waste of time and energy for all involved, and it reflects poorly on the community."
This issue was the subject of a Superior Court Case between the county and the city, which a trial court held that the county is authorized to provide water in the unincorporated areas, which is where the Accent Springs development lies. The city has appealed that decision and currently awaits a ruling from the appellate court.
"If the City of Winder follows through on its threat to litigate these matters, the county will have no choice but to pursue sanctions and the attorney's fees against Winder."
