An ante litem notice was sent to Barrow County from the City of Winder Aug. 11, alleging the county's sale of water to the Accent Springs development violates the spirit of the Service Delivery Act (SDS) by allowing the duplication of services. The city also alleged it would be a violation of the county's transmission permit issued by the Department of Natural Resources, Environmental Protection Division (EPD).

The Accent Springs development was approved for rezoning by the Barrow County Board of Commissioners in May 2021. The large residential development spans 43.7 acres in unincorporated Barrow County and will consist of 288 apartment units and 150 townhomes. Since its approval, a dispute over who will provide water to the development has ensued.

