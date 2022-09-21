During its Sept. 6 voting session, the Winder City Council approved the annexation and rezoning of a property located at 0 Pearl Pentecost along the West Winder Bypass, assigning it as a Planned Unit Development (PUD), in a 4-2 vote with councilmembers Jimmy Terrell and Stephanie Britt opposed.
The proposal received objection from the county based on its inconsistencies with the county's Future Land Use Map (FLUM) and comprehensive plan, which led to an annexation dispute arbitration held Aug. 9.
The arbitration panel ruled in the county's favor to keep the property fronting the West Winder Bypass consistent with plans for commercial/industrial development, but allowed the city to develop the other portion of the property for residential use.
During the city's next voting session, the version of the proposal presented and approved by council was unchanged and didn’t reflect the arbitration panel's decision.
"The property is bounded on three sides by residential subdivisions," said Winder Mayor David Maynard explaining the city's opposition to the arbitration panel's ruling.
"An industrial zoning designation for this property would result in the most incompatible use possible on that tract," he said.
"The topography of the property is such that the commercial development of the eastern corner would likely require accessing the area through the residential portion of the tract, also with limited access for a new entrance on the West Winder Bypass."
"Again, this would result in a very poor land use application," said Maynard.
Not only does Maynard and Winder city leaders object to the decision made by the arbitration panel in the case of the Pearl Pentecost development, it objects to the entire procedure for resolving annexation disputes between cities and counties when there is a proposed change in zoning or land use imposed by the state.
As such, the City of Winder has filed a lawsuit against the state, challenging the constitutionality of Georgia's annexation dispute resolution and arbitration process.
The city's desired outcome from the lawsuit recently filed against the state is to "be able to exercise its constitutional right to assign zoning for land use," said Maynard.
Whatever the outcome may be, the decision will set an important precedent statewide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.