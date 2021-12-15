Over 80 floats participated in the 73rd Annual Winder Christmas Parade on Dec. 12 after being postponed due to Saturday's inclement weather. The parade started at Ingles on North Broad Street and ended at Jug Tavern Park in downtown Winder. The city also held its second annual “Deck the Paws” pet parade, which it calls “the pregame show to the main Christmas parade”.
This year’s Grand Marshal was Coach Cook Holliday, a local legend in the community known for his achievements as a cross-country and track coach at Winder-Barrow High School. Holliday is a GHSA record holder with 33 region team championships and the namesake of the sidewalk bordering the Winder-Barrow complex, “Holliday Walk”.
The city adds some friendly competition to the parade every year by assigning a new theme and awarding participants for the creativity and originality of their float designs based on the assigned theme. The 2021 parade theme was “Christmas Vacation” to celebrate the popular Christmas movie, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation”.
The first place winner of float design was The Church at Pierce Road with its Mele Kalikimaka musical “Aloha Cruise” take on this year’s theme. Second place went to Templo Internacional de Restauracion with its musical paradise float and third place went to Happy Tails Veterinary Care with its safari-themed float.
The Mayor’s Choice Award winner was Barrow County Schools Transportation Department, a first-year parade participant. Judges were Brad Akins, Brian Arthur, David Edgington, Candice Gerbig, Ashley Henderson and Richard Young. Parade emcees were Maddison Dean and Ben McDaniel.
After the parade at Jug Tavern Park, River Hills Church offered pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, the Grinch, s’mores, bounce houses and more activities, all free of charge.
“We are all about the community with no strings attached. That’s our passion, said River Hills Church pastor, Dr. Chip Wheeler.
The parade’s sponsors include Akins Ford, Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow, Rotary Club of Winder, Carvana, Golden Productions, Richard Young-COUNTRY Financial, 107.1 FM WJBB Radio, Red Hot Car Lot, Atomic Tint Shop, Leading Edge Gymnastics Academy and Greater Atlanta Auto Auction.
