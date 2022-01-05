Winder City Council swears in Stephanie Britt

Stephanie Britt was sworn in as the City of Winder’s newest council member prior to the council’s regularly scheduled voting session Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Britt will serve an at-large seat, previously held by Chris Akins. T
he city’s other at-large seat is currently being served by councilwoman Shannon Hammond.
Britt is a Gwinnett County native, where she attended Shiloh High School and later attended the University of Georgia, where she received a Bachelor’s of Science in Ecology and Mathematics and a Master’s in the Art of Teaching Mathematics. Since college, she has lived in Barrow County for 13 years and in the city of Winder for three.
She is currently a teacher at Winder-Barrow High School, where she’s worked for ten years.
Britt said she enjoys teaching because it gives her the ability to help others and “build future leaders in our community.”
“Throughout my days of playing team sports and working with groups, I’ve thrived in opportunities where I can lead and help others,” said Britt in a candidate questionnaire from the Barrow News Journal last October.
Britt said the recent millage rate increase in Winder to six mills compelled her to want to get involved.
“It was heartbreaking to see how many people begged and pleaded for the council to reconsider the millage increase because of the tough choices they are having to make during today’s tough times.”
“Whether it’s the millage rate or other issues, I want to help our community band bring fresh thinking and a new attitude to our city council,“ said Britt.
Britt also told Barrow News Journal other issues she wants to focus on are water runoff, street maintenance and “Destination Winder,” which would involve making Winder into a tourist attraction and destination spot.”
We have an opportunity to make Winder a destination and a place for the millions of consumers in Atlanta to visit and give back to our community. In order to provide the best experience for visitors, we need to upgrade shopping areas and work with retail and commercial partners to deliver an attractive destination through unique avenues for people from outside the city to visit and enjoy.”
