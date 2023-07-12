The City of Winder has committed to take a critical part in the development, implementation and maintenance of the community park project led by the Barrow Community Foundation's Building Our Future Campaign, which launched last spring.
The campaign is a fundraising effort by a group of business and community leaders who partnered with Barrow County Schools to make the vision of a destination park and playground on the Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT) campus a reality.
Since launching, the campaign has received financial support from a variety of local businesses, organizations, individuals, and most recently, the Barrow County Board of Commissioners.
Its partnership with the City of Winder is unique due to the park's location in the heart of Winder's historic downtown area. The park will be walkable to many residences in Old Town Winder and portions of North Winder.
Also due to its location, several infrastructure updates are required.
During the Winder City Council's work session July 6, assistant city administrator Roger Wilhelm laid out three alternatives for the council to consider regarding the city's involvement in the project.
First, the council could choose not to participate in the project and hold the developers responsible for all associated costs including infrastructure as it does with all developers. Second, the city could participate by upgrading and maintaining infrastructure directly associated with the project for $457,500. This option was the staff's recommendation. Needed upgrades include replacing a culvert for $80,000, relocating a waterline for $86,000, relocating cathodic protection for $30,000 and upgrading to Winder streetscape branding for all proposed work within the city's right of way from Church Street to Bellview Street for $261,500.
The council voted unanimously for the third option, which adds city-branded streetscaping from Broad to Church Street that will connect the downtown corridor to the project via sidewalks and lights, as well as provide city-maintained infrastructure upgrades associated with the project
This will cost the city $1,079,500, of which $725,000 is already budgeted for fiscal year 2024.
In discussions, the council agreed the park would be an economic engine that will help the city's downtown development, which is also currently underway.
