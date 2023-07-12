CFIT playground

A rendering by KOMPAN of the future destination playground at the Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT).

The City of Winder has committed to take a critical part in the development, implementation and maintenance of the community park project led by the Barrow Community Foundation's Building Our Future Campaign, which launched last spring.

The campaign is a fundraising effort by a group of business and community leaders who partnered with Barrow County Schools to make the vision of a destination park and playground on the Center for Innovative Teaching (CFIT) campus a reality.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.