Winder-Barrow Community Theatre (WBCT) recently donated $500 each to two local nonprofit groups from the proceeds of their shows this spring.
“The Addams Family Musical” was presented in March at the Colleen Williams Theater, which is inside the Winder Cultural Arts Center.
The donation from that show went to the Barrow County Food Pantry. WBCT President Tery Overbey presented the check to Gwen Hill, president of the Barrow Benevolence Ministry which runs the Food Pantry.
In April WBCT presented “The Last Round-up of the Guacamole Queens” at the theater. The donation provided by that show went to Adult Literacy Barrow. WBCT Treasurer Pam Veader presented that check to Sally Brown, director of Adult Literacy.
WBCT donates money from each play they present to other local nonprofit groups throughout the year. For more information about upcoming shows and events, please see the website at www.winderbarrowtheatre.org.
