Winder-Barrow Community Theatre announced the third show in its 2022 Main Stage Season, "Almost, Maine," will open Friday, Aug. 5 and will run for two weekends.
The play, written by John Cariani, is about the falling in and out of love by people in the town of Almost, Maine.
The Friday and Saturday shows start at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinees start at 3 p.m. Show dates are August 5-7 and Aug. 12-14.
Tickets are available in two ways, and at a lower cost if purchased in advance.
Tickets can also be purchased by mail. Send check and purchase request to WBCT, P.O. Box 1720, Winder, Ga. 30680. Be sure to include your name, address and the desired show date. Tickets in advance are $10 for seniors (ages 55 and older), students, teachers and veterans.
All other adults are $12.50.
If tickets are available at the door, they are $13 and $1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.