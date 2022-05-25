The City of Winder put boots to the ground in an effort to address its stormwater issue at E. Stephens Street and Georgia Avenue by obtaining the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), which is highly competitive and requires the city to meet eligibility requirements, including signatures from the community.
The City three a Thank You party for residents who participated in the surveying that made it eligible to receive the CDBG funding.
"It was definitely a team effort. We had staff from different departments who went out to help survey," said Renee Long, City of Winder management analyst, who helped get signatures needed to the grant.
" We made sure to have someone with us who was bilingual as well and she was able to break that barrier and capture additional surveys."
"The drive was knowing that we would not even qualify for the opportunity to receive the funding without obtaining 90% of surveys. Achieving that was dedicating nights and weekends to surveying to accommodate resident working schedules and taking the time to educate the residents on the 'why'," she said.
The estimated project amount to fix the stormwater issue is $2,396,440. The CDBG, if awarded, will total $1 million, which the city would be required to match $100,000. The city's additional costs would total $1,296,440.
Since 2014 and 2015 residents within the project area have reported water leaks, sewer line blockages, flooding, possible sink holes and storm water drain repairs.
Frequent flooding in the project area, which occurs more often than a one-year storm event, which is rainfall equivalent to more than three inches in a 24-hour period.
A major part of the stormwater issue is the city's outdated water and sewer facilities, which are the original facilities from the late 1930's. What’s more, existing drain pipes aren't large enough to accommodate the rainfall runoff and there's no sidewalk on one side of E. Stephens Street, which also contributes to the city's overall stormwater issue.
The CDBG grant funds would be used to fund the installation of a new 8-inch water main, a new 8-inch sewer main and upgrades to existing draining and infrastructure, including increasing the drainage pipe size and slope along E. Stephens Street and Georgia Avenue in order to reduce gutter spread and improve the downstream flow of the drainage system.
Other repairs the CDBG project would fund include a new sidewalk and resurfacing of E. Stephens Street, converting city-owned land into a detention pond and multi-use field that would detain the runoff from basins northeast of E. Stephens Street and detain that of a 25-year storm while deterring upstream stormwater flow.
Once completed, citizens would experience drastically less flooding, improved water and sewer facilities, improved walkability and overall an improved quality of life of residents.
The proposed timeline for the project is based on the grant award, which the city anticipates notification of the grant award in October 2022. Once received, construction is estimated to begin fall of 2023 and be complete by fall of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.