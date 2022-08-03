The City of Winder released a statement July 28 clarifying recent confusion with the Barrow County Tax Commissioner's Office and the Tax Assessor's Office, which stemmed from one of the city's budget presentations in June.
The June 14 presentation presented to the Winder City Council by city administrator Mandi Cody listed a $250,000 revenue loss in the city's stormwater fund that was due to a "county billing error."
Once it was brought to tax commissioner Jessica Garrett's attention that such a claim was made by the city, she issued a letter to the administrations of both the City of Winder and Barrow County denouncing the claim as "incorrect information."
"Allow me to apologize for misspeaking," Cody said a letter to council last week.
"It was not a billing error. It was, however, a county assessment notice error," she said.
Cody said the city's investigation concluded the database the Tax Commissioner's Office uses for billing is consistent with the database Winder uses, however, the database used by the Tax Assessor's Office to send out the estimates is "not accurate with either the data that we provide nor the data that is actually getting billed by the tax commissioner."
After a review of the information prepared by the city and shared with the county, the final audit revealed 6,829 city parcels that contained discrepancies between the database used by the city and the database used by the tax assessor in preparing assessment notices, which were mailed to property owners in May.
"The discrepancies between what the city provided and what was posted on the assessment notice would produce a $258,547.48 shortfall in fee revenue to the city," said Cody.
“It was not a billing error as we might have prematurely indicated," said Mayor David Maynard in a press release. "What we now understand is that the tax estimate amounts and the true billing statement amounts received by residents were different."
After working with the county to review all information pertinent to the discrepancy, Maynard said the city was able to conclude that although the estimates that were sent in May weren't accurate, "the bills sent out by the tax commissioner were correct."
"Thankfully, as the error was in the assessments rather than the bills, no revenue shortfall is anticipated at this time," said Cody.
Assistant city administrator Roger Wilhelm, who assisted in the city's investigation, said what happened with this year's tax assessments "created a trifecta of misinformation."
Moving forward, the city plans to begin sending its annual database to both the Tax Assessor’s Office and the Tax Commissioner’s Office to ensure accuracy.
"It appears we are moving together in a direction to avoid these miscommunications in the future," said Garrett in response to the city's latest statements.
"Our main goal is to serve the citizens of Winder and work as a team with county leadership,” said Wilhelm.
