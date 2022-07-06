The Winder City Council approved the event permit for YMCA's 39th Annual Summer's End 5K Road Race amid lengthy discussions regarding its fee schedule for special events and whether or not to keep it as the city enters a new fiscal year.
The city's fee schedule has been in effect only within the last fiscal year and applies to rentals of parks, theaters and events being produced and hosted by an entity other than the city and that requires use of the city's facilities, fire, EMS or police. The fees assist the city's general fund.
Since implementation, the fee schedule for event permits haven't been popular with residents and groups such as the Winder Downtown Business Association, who spoke to council during its work session June 29 asking for its support in waiving permit fees for its upcoming Final Friday Concert event, which will be held Friday, July 29 from 7-10 p.m. at North Jackson St. between East Jackson St. and East Candler St.
"We want to see the city thrive," said a DBA member opposed to the fee schedule.
The DBA also requested an alcohol resolution for the event and a waiver of permit fees.
The council approved the event permit with fees, but had some difficulty deciding whether or not to waive the fees for the alcohol resolution.
Councilman Travis Singley made a motion to waive a $150 alcohol fee, but the motion failed after Mayor David Maynard broke a 3-3 tie, siding with councilmembers Kobi Kilgore, Jimmy Terrell and Shannon Hammond's opposition to the motion. A second motion to approve the alcohol resolution with fees was approved unanimously.
Moving forward, all members of the council and the mayor agree the fee schedule needs to be readdressed.
While councilmembers Sonny Morris, Stephanie Brit and Singley are in favor of waiving the current event fees at some capacity, Kilgore and Maynard aren't as convinced.
Meanwhile, councilmembers Jimmy Terrell and Shannon Hammond remain keen on the precedent the council will establish, no matter what decision it makes.
Morris wishes to waive all event fees in the city entirely, while Singley wants to waive only some fees.
On the opposite end of the issue is Kilgore.
"It's a business," she said.
"I don’t think it's fair to say we're going to take these fees, but builders still have to pay," she said.
"It needs to be fair across the board."
Singley argued for a small fee that would be fair for selling food and alcohol. "We probably need to adjust those fees," he said, adding that the current fees "deterred people from having events."
"Fees need to be to a point to where people will be willing to have events. A small fee would keep it from getting out of control."
The council's final decision on the fee schedule for special events will be determined upon its adoption of the 2023 budget, which is currently underway.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also during the meeting July 5, the Winder City Council made the following decisions:
• A rezoning request for a property located at 0 Exchange Boulevard in Bethlehem from the City of Winder general commercial (B2) to City of Winder Planned Unit Development (PUD) was unanimously approved. The project plans include a 395 residential unit complex, including 107 single-family attached three-bedroom townhomes and 288 apartment style one- and two-bedroom residential units. The townhomes will consist of 68 front-entry style homes and 39 rear-entry style homes. The minimum heated floor area for the townhomes is proposed to be 1,800 square feet and the minimum heated floor area for the apartment units is 705 sq. ft. The proposed development will include 214 spaces for townhomes with 528 multi-family parking spaces, and 60 townhouse on-street parking space areas totaling 802 parking spaces out of a 934 minimum. The proposed gross density of the subject property is 16.6. units per acre. The development proposes to include amenities such as a swimming pool with a patio and cabana, fire pit, and grill stations; a clubhouse, mail kiosk, dog walking areas, pocket parks and other green spaces throughout the development. Applicants seek to make area more vibrant, walkable, increased connectivity to create a "second downtown Winder."
• A variance request from the City of Winder's Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to allow for an accessory building in front of the façade of a principal structure and to exceed the maximum size for accessory buildings to 2,000 sq. ft. or 50% of the total gross floor area of the principal building (whichever is less) on a lot to be located at 97 Shepherd Lane in Bethlehem to allow for a new Chick-Fil-A fast food restaurant was approved by council, despite staff's recommendation for denial based on the city's existing ordinance.
• A variance request from the City of Winder's Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to allow for (1) four wall signs and (2) three monument signs in a general commercial (B2) zone for a property located at 97 Shepherd Lane, Bethlehem was approved unanimously with conditions recommended by staff. This request also pertains to the new Chick-Fil-A restaurant.
• A variance request to allow for two wall signs in a downtown (DT) zone for La Gabrielle restaurant signage at its rear entrance was unanimously approved. This particular business has two addresses, one at 25 East Athens Street and one at 30 Laura Street, and the applicant requested the additional signage to avoid incidents with deliveries and for public safety reasons to ensure the establishment is easily identified by first responders.
• An application to rezone a property located at E Midland Avenue and Midland Avenue from City of Winder multi-family residential (R3) to City of Winder PUD was approved unanimously with conditions recommended by staff.
• A rezone request for property located at 264 East May Street requesting a rezoning from City of Winder industrial (I) to general commercial (B2) was approved in a 4-2 vote with councilmembers Kilgore and Terrell opposed.
• The issuance of a purchase order in the amount of $279,211 for the purchase of a F550 Crane Truck and Ram 2500 4x2 Service Body Truck and a Ram 2500 4x4 Service Body Truck, under state contract pricing was unanimously approved. These are budgeted expenditures and the trucks are available at the dealership.
• The authorization of the Mayor to execute a Memorandum of Agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation for the ownership and transfer of the current bridge, located on Old Thompson Mill Road was approved unanimously.
• Utility easements and record same, under the agreed upon terms, for tax map parcel numbers XX029 080 and XX029 079 was approved unanimously.
