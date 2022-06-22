Heather Everett and Tommy Fowler of Winder were arrested June 7 after a Barrow County Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) worker visited their home for a welfare check on their one-year-old.
While inside the residence, the DFCS worker and the officer responding to her request to assist the visit observed the floors covered in dog feces and urine all throughout the home. The officer also reported bowls of molded food in the floor of the kitchen and the kitchen counters covered with dirty dishes.
In the couple’s bedroom, the baby’s bed was found on the floor with a power drill in it.
Fowler said he was doing renovations on the home and in the process of cleaning it, however the police report said there were no signs of renovations being done and the feces on the floor appeared to have been there for an extended period of time.
Everett and Fowler were charged with reckless conduct. Everett’s mother was given protective custody of the one-year-old.
The following are other incidents reported to Barrow County Sheriff's Office from June 4-June 14:
- Aggravated assault June 4 at 123 Creekwood Ct., Winder, where a man struck a woman in the back of her head and attempted to strangle her in a neighbor’s yard.
- Driving while license suspended; taillights required June 7 at Atlanta Hwy. SE and Hardigree Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Failure to obey stop sign or yield after stopping; driving without a valid license June 7 at Atlanta Hwy. SE and E. Midland Ave., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted
- Simple battery-Family Violence June 7 at 573 Pin Oak Dr., Bethlehem, where a domestic dispute occurred.
- Theft by shoplifting June 7 at 440 Atlanta Hwy., where a woman was caught not scanning all of the items in her cart.
- Driving Under the Influence of alcohol; reckless driving; hit and run; following too closely; fail to yield while turning left June 8 at University Pkwy. and Hwy. 81 East Ramp, Bethlehem, where an intoxicated driver caused two car accidents.
- Possession and use of drug related objects June 8 at 24 Jefferson Rd., Statham, where suspicious activity was reported.
- Driving without a valid license; fail to yield right of way at yield sign June 9 at 19 Monroe Hwy.., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted
- Operating unregistered vehicle; driving without valid license June 9 at E May St. and Monroe Hwy, Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- DUI-alcohol’ reckless driving; improper passing in no passing zone; improper lane change June 9 at 136 Apalachee Church Rd., Auburn, where an accident with injuries occurred.
- Criminal trespass June 10 at 55 Carl-Cedar Hill Rd., Winder, where a woman was banging on the door of a residence with a prohibited entry notice in effect against her.
- Theft by shoplifting June 10, where a Walmart employee was caught shoplifting
- Possession of methamphetamine; possession and use of drug related objects June 11 at 347 E Midland Ave., Winder, where suspicious activity was reported.
- Terroristic threats and acts; simple assault June 11 at 306 Devonshire Dr., where a nondomestic dispute occurred.
- Simple assault-Family Violence June 12 at 1604 Jessica Ln., Winder, where a domestic dispute
- between two women occurred.
- Giving false name, address or birthday to law enforcement officer June 12 at 259 Elks St., Winder, where a domestic dispute occurred.
- Aggravated assault; battery-Family Violence; hold for another agency June 12 at 319 Chimney Trace Dr., where a man violently attacked his girlfriend during a domestic dispute.
- Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance; tampering with evidence; crossing guard lines of correctional facility with weapons, intoxicants or drugs June 13 at 652 Barrow Park Dr., Winder, where a woman attempted to destroy while being questioned by police.
- Kidnapping; false imprisonment; simple battery-Family Violence June 14 at 2145 Dooley Town Rd., Statham, where a man refused to let a woman out of his truck.
- Driving without a valid license June 14 at Tallassee Rd. and Booth Rd., Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- DUI-drugs; reckless driving; improper lane change June 14 at University Pkwy. and Jackson Trail Rd., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
- Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance; possession and use of drug related objects; reckless driving; hold for other agency June 14 at Jones Rd. and Hwy. 82, Statham, where a traffic stop was conducted
- Driving while license suspended June 14 at Pearl Pentecost Rd. and Barrow Park Ct., Winder, where a traffic stop was conducted.
