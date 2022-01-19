The Winder Downtown Development Authority (DDA) seeks to establish an ordinance allowing for open containers in its downtown district as it anticipates the opening of a brewery set to come to Winder this year.
The open container ordinance is part of the groups much broader vision for downtown Winder’s entertainment and walking district.
With the passing of this ordinance, the DDA hopes it will encourage restaurant developments and attract more people to events at Jug Tavern Park, the Community Center and the numerous other businesses throughout the district.
Winder’s director of economic development, Maddison Dean, has reached out to a number of cities in Georgia including Savannah, Lawrenceville, Suwanee and several others who have similar open container ordinances for their downtown districts for inspiration and ideas on how to best manage the change.
Possible limits on how many beverages each person may have at one time, the size of the beverage and whether to limit its scope to beer and wine are being considered.
The city will likely regulate open containers to limit the container to specific cups each restaurant must give patrons who leave their establishments with alcoholic beverages so that it can better regulate the terms of the ordinance to avoid any potentially chaotic ramifications. Placing a specific sticker with a QR code was mentioned as a good promotional tool as well as a way to ensure safety and adherence to the ordinance.
The DDA is also considering a number of “opportunity sites'” both in the downtown district and out-of-district in its quest to make the best use out of the $500,000 it was allocated in the city’s 2022 budget. The DDA plans to work closely with the city to formulate a plan for the best use of those funds.
The group meets again Feb. 2 and plans to have a formal open container ordinance prepared for discussion and a vote.
