Mayor David Maynard proclaimed Dec. 29, 2021 as “Al Brown Day” in the City of Winder to recognize Brown’s dedication and service to the community on Brown's 70th birthday.
Al Brown has held many leadership positions including a member of the Winder City Council, a deacon at White Oak Spring Missionary Baptist Church, a volunteer manager for the Barrow County food pantry, all of which have positively impacted many citizens of Winder.
Al Brown has led community-wide efforts to raise and distribute food to hungry Barrow County residents. He provided food to 16,300 people last year.
Georgia has the 10th highest food insecurity rate nationally with an estimated 1,279,310 people facing hunger across the state. One in five children in Georgia suffers from food insecurity with this rate rising to one in three children for rural communities like Barrow County
On this day, Maynard calls upon the citizens of Winder to find ways to support local organizations addressing food insecurity.
