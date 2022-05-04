The City of Winder declared a moratorium on the issuance of all permits and applications for smoke shops, which includes any business deriving more than half of its income from the sale of tobacco products or any product containing tobacco or nicotine.
The motion came about following a recent influx of applications for smoke and vape shops in the City of Winder, which highlighted its need to revise its code of ordinances regulating certain tobacco and electronic smoking businesses.
The ordinance will adopt amendments to the code of ordinances and the comprehensive zoning ordinance to clarify tobacco retailer definitions and limit the number of occupational tax certificates granted annually to tobacco retailers. The label "tobacco or e-cigarette" will be replaced with "tobacco retailer" in the zoning ordinance.
Occupational tax certificates for tobacco retailers will be processed in the order of which they are received until the maximum number of certificates are granted each year. A deadline to file with the city clerk on or before April 15 will be imposed with the new ordinance after the moratorium is lifted.
The moratorium will become effective immediately and will terminate September 6, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.