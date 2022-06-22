A variance request to waive the requirement to provide cul-de-sacs throughout a development to be located at 445 Carl-Bethlehem Rd., in Bethlehem, was denied unanimously by the Winder City Council.
The request from developer, Rocklyn Homes, was in response to the discovery of more wetlands on the roughly 67 acre site than was originally anticipated.
In order to incorporate the cul-de-sacs required by the city, a new site plan to minimize the number of lots from the original concept is needed.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Winder City Council voted on the following items during its voting session June 7:
- A conditional use request to allow a Strickland Brothers Oil Change, an automotive and machinery repair shop, at 317 North Broad Street was approved unanimously by the Winder City Council June 7. The applicant told the city the development will be made to look like a retail building and that it will work with the community through The Strickland Foundation to donate "buddy benches" to local elementary schools for children in need.
- A variance request to reduce the minimum rear yard setback in a residential zone from a previously approved variance of 30 feet to 19.45 feet at 29 and 31 Richardson St. in Winder was approved unanimously with the condition that full dense landscape buffer with a physical buffer, such as a fence, be installed after a full plan review by city staff. Planning staff recommended denial of the request, stating that the justifications the applicant provided were based on its "own self-imposed actions." The staff report also said there was no hardship present. Staff further suggested the city consider penalties for violating the zoning ordinance with a fine of $1,000 each day the violation continues. The council's decision to approve the request followed extensive discussions between the council, the applicant and planning staff after the applicant informed the city they had constructed the building duplex with a rear building line of 27.45 feet. Another eight feet was added to the developer's mistake when it was discovered the site plan did not count the patios at the rear of the duplexes in the building line measurements. The applicant's request for a 19.45 feet setback was needed in order bring them into compliance.
- An application for preliminary plat approval for a property located at 55 South Center St. requesting to subdivide the property into four tracts, which planning staff recommended to deny due to non-confirming building lines in the proposed survey. The council's vote on the item was postponed upon the request of the applicant.
- An application for preliminary plat approval for a property located at 47 and 49 Camden Ct., where an adjustment to the property line was requested by the homeowner was approved unanimously by the council.
- A rezoning request for a property at 0 Exchange Blvd., Bethlehem, from City of Winder general commercial to City of Winder PUD was tabled in a 5-1 vote with councilmember Kobi Kilgore opposed. The motion to table is to allow the council time to work with staff on the council's concerns over parking at the development.
- An amendment to The Winder Zoning Ordinance to allow for vehicle leasing as a conditional use in certain zones and other purposes passed unanimously.
- A motion to accept utility and stormwater easements, two of which are for the quarry pipeline project and one is for the Kimball Street stormwater project, was approved unanimously.
- A motion to award the annual construction contract for water, sewer and stormwater construction services to low bidder The Dickerson Group was approved unanimously.
- Motion to issue the first task order to The Dickerson Group in the amount of $707,047 under the annual contract for the waterline and stormwater infrastructure replacement project on W. Midland Ave. was approved unanimously. The task order establishes a total overall construction budget of $778,000, which includes a 10% contingency.
- A motion to issue the second task order for The Dickerson Group in the amount of $51,395 under the annual contract for the sewer infrastructure relocation for the Kimball stormwater project was approved unanimously. The task order establishes a total overall construction budget of $57,000, which includes a 10% contingency.
- A motion to authorize a purchase order in the amount of $63,790 to Akins Ford for the purchase of two F-150 trucks under state contract pricing was approved unanimously. This purchase is a budgeted expenditure in the city's approved FY22 budget.
- A motion to award Southern Corrosion with a 10-year tank maintenance and agreement contract in the amount of $112,240 per year for the maintenance of seven tanks in the water distribution system was approved unanimously.
- Financing of the acquisition, construction and installation of new reservoir-related water and sewer facilities and equipment through the issuance of one or more tax-exempt debt financings was approved unanimously.
- A motion to execute a development agreement with the property owners of 19 E. Candler St. was approved unanimously .
