The City of Winder is eliminating the requirement for zoning to comply with the comprehensive land use plan while it undergoes an update, which can take six months to a year.
The current Comprehensive Land Use Plan is a joint document used countywide. There isn't a zoning district for Winder's Planned Unit Development (PUD) because it was developed after the development of the current comprehensive plan.
Although Winder City Council approved the creation of the PUD classification, they haven't yet added it into the overall code.
As Winder is in the early stages of developing its own city-specific comprehensive plan, which is expected to be completed July 2023, at the earliest, the city believes the ordinance amendment eliminating the requirement for zoning to comply with the comprehensive land use plan "is a much more efficient way to address the PUD zoning district versus going through a revision of the existing countywide comprehensive plan," according to city officials.
Specifically, section 1-7G and sections 9A-2 of the Winder Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance are being eliminated.
Section 1-7G reads: “In all rezoning of properties, the proposed zoning district and use shall be consistent with the Comprehensive Plan."
Section 9A-2 reads: “All PUD projects must be reasonably consistent with the goals and intents of the City’s Comprehensive Plan."
