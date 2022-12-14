The City of Winder is eliminating the requirement for zoning to comply with the comprehensive land use plan while it undergoes an update, which can take six months to a year.

The current Comprehensive Land Use Plan is a joint document used countywide. There isn't a zoning district for Winder's Planned Unit Development (PUD) because it was developed after the development of the current comprehensive plan.

