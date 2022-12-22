Freeze warning-graphic

The City of Winder Utilities Department released tips for customers in preparing for the upcoming cold weather by taking steps to conserve natural gas and avoid damaged plumbing.

According to the City of Winder's utilities operations director Tabatha Knight, before temperatures drop below freezing, customers should insulate or cover exposed pipes to protect them from freezing. “It’s also important to turn off outside faucets and disconnect water hoses as well as locating your master shutoff valve in case a pipe bursts,” said Knight.

