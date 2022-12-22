The City of Winder Utilities Department released tips for customers in preparing for the upcoming cold weather by taking steps to conserve natural gas and avoid damaged plumbing.
According to the City of Winder's utilities operations director Tabatha Knight, before temperatures drop below freezing, customers should insulate or cover exposed pipes to protect them from freezing. “It’s also important to turn off outside faucets and disconnect water hoses as well as locating your master shutoff valve in case a pipe bursts,” said Knight.
For after-hours emergencies such as a water main break, please call 770-867-3106.
For natural gas customers, the temperature forecast in the teens will increase energy usage for heating homes.
The City of Winder recommends taking the following actions to conserve natural gas and save on winter utility bills:
• Adjust and insulate the water heater.
• Wash clothing using the cold setting.
• Install a smart thermostat.
• Add insulation to your home.
• Seal up areas around doors, windows, and other openings to the outside.
This information comes on the heels of the Tuesday morning Executive Order enacted by Governor Brian Kemp, issuing a State of Emergency for winter weather beginning today through the day after Christmas.
Georgia State Park Warming Stations
To assist homeowners who may lose power and stranded motorists, Georgia State Parks are opening warming stations for public use. ParkPass fees will be waived for those using warming stations. To find a full list of warming stations and their availability, please refer to the map and spreadsheet here: https://gastateparks.org/Alerts
Locally, Fort Yargo’s group shelter B will serve designated warming shelter.
