State Farm delivers Fire Prevention Week kits to Winder FD

State Farm agents around the country are delivering Fire Prevention Week kits to provide resources for local Fire Departments this week.

 Credit: State Farm

The Winder Fire Department (WFD) is teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait.  Plan Your Escape..” This year’s campaign takes place this week, October 9-15, to educate everyone about simple but important steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.

“Today’s homes burn faster than ever. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out depends on early warning from working smoke alarms and advance planning,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of the Outreach and Advocacy division at NFPA.

