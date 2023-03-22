The City of Winder filed a complaint with Barrow County Superior Court against the Barrow County Water and Sewerage Authority on March 14.
According to a press release from the city, "this complaint is a proactive effort that defends the financial interest of Winder water customers who live outside of the City limits. "
In the city's complaint for declaratory judgement and injunctive relief, the city argues Barrow County, acting through the BCWSA , is breaking the law by encroaching in areas where Winder's water infrastructure is already in the ground. Thus, "duplicating water systems, adding layers of government and costing millions of taxpayer SPLOST dollars to put new pipes over existing pipes."
The city currently maintains a water distribution system both within the city limits and in unincorporated areas of the county. According to the city, the BCWSA has obtained no express written consent from the city to construct water lines for the distribution of water customers in areas where the city's water distribution system exists.
“This lawsuit is our effort to once again stand up for our ratepayers in the unincorporated areas, as they are City of Winder water customers, and they are being forced to pay for another water system. The county is literally installing new pipes over existing pipes," said Winder's Mayor David Maynard.
The city asserts that the BCWSA actions threaten harm to the city and all water service consumers in areas already served by the City.
According to county attorney Angela Davis, the city's allegations are false.
"The lawsuit falsely claims that the Barrow County Water and Sewerage Authority has begun constructing water lines for the distribution of water directly to customers in areas currently served by the City [of Winder].”
"This lawsuit is patently frivolous. Winder knows, or should have known, that the Barrow County Water and Sewerage Authority has not constructed, and has no plans to construct, water lines in or near the City of Winder or its customers," said Davis, who added that the BCWSA will meet March 28 to decide the appropriate course of action.
