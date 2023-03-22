ScalesofJustice

The City of Winder filed a complaint with Barrow County Superior Court against the Barrow County Water and Sewerage Authority on March 14.

According to a press release from the city, "this complaint is a proactive effort that defends the financial interest of Winder water customers who live outside of the City limits. "

