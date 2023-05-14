The Winder Fire Department will host the 9th Annual Give Burns the Boot Golf Tournament at Chimneys Golf Course on Tuesday, May 16.
Proceeds will benefit the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation, an organization that sponsors Camp Oo-U-la, a weeklong summer camp for burn-injured children at Ft. Yargo’s Camp Twin Lakes.
Chief Matt Whiting invites anyone who enjoys golf and a good cause to join in the tournament.
“It’s important to us that every penny raised from this tournament goes to children who have survived a burn injury, and that we see the positive impact locally, as Camp Oo-U-la is held at Ft. Yargo’s Camp Twin Lakes,” said Whiting.
For more information on the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation visit gfbf.org.
