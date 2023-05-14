Give Burns the Boot Golf Tournament
The Winder Fire Department will host the 9th Annual Give Burns the Boot Golf Tournament at Chimneys Golf Course on Tuesday, May 16.

Proceeds will benefit the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation, an organization that sponsors Camp Oo-U-la, a weeklong summer camp for burn-injured children at Ft. Yargo’s Camp Twin Lakes.

