Winder First United Methodist Church hosted the sixth annual women's retreat for Methodist women of Northeast Georgia on Saturday, March 18. This year's theme was "One in Spirit."
The keynote speaker was Rev. Natalee Dukes Hamby, who serves at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church (UMC). Rev. Hamby used illustrations from Genesis and John to enhance her two part interactive lectures. Besides Natalee, there were three enrichment classes that the 73 ladies attended. Vicki Nicholson, a lay servant speaker and member at Arbor Pointe UMC taught about prayer. Leda Owens from Parkview Church in Lilburn, who is a book illustrator and nature artist, taught a class where the participants made spiritual journey journals.
Marjorie Pocock, chair of the event, and a new lay servant speaker, taught about means of grace, such as Audio Divina and Visio Divina, among others. She is a member at Hoschton UMC.
The other members of the design team who built the event came from a variety of Methodist and other churches in the northeast district, including Holly Springs UMC ( GuyDean Benson), Ebenezer UMC (Sandra Venable and Tammy Smith), The Center (Cindy Chastain).
Harry Chastain was the event photographer and Tom Whitlock and Nathan Jones from Winder First UMC provided audio.
Attendees came from Dahlonega, Bogart, Jefferson, Braselton, Hoschton and Winder, as well as other areas. "Together, they explored the uniqueness each person brings and how there is always more to learn about each other and about God," said Pocock.
Performing at the event was soloist (and registrar) Julie Clarke, who sang, “Morning has Broken”, and “El Shaddai." Clarke is a member at Hoschton UMC and an author.
Clarke's books, as well as Meredith Cornish’s book, were sold during lunch. Hayley Sue Williams from Winder First UMC, played guitar and sang two songs before the morning session and Lauren Murley from Ebenezer UMC, came after lunch to play piano before the second session.
Rene Edgehill-Smith, from Hamilton Mill UMC and Pocock signed, “I speak, Jesus” and taught the group some sign language so they could join in the chorus.
In the past, the group has had authors and pastors as keynote speakers. The event has previously been hosted by Bethany UMC, in Jefferson, The Center, in Hoschton and First UMC, in Jefferson.
The idea behind the event is to have a meaningful, close to home, inexpensive one-day event that brings together a diverse group of women from area churches to learn from one another and feel the "One in Spirit."
