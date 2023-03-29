Winder First United Methodist Church hosted the sixth annual women's retreat for Methodist women of Northeast Georgia on Saturday, March 18. This year's theme was "One in Spirit."  

The keynote speaker was Rev. Natalee Dukes Hamby, who serves at Hamilton Mill United Methodist Church (UMC).  Rev. Hamby used illustrations from Genesis and John to enhance her two part interactive lectures. Besides Natalee, there were three enrichment classes that the 73 ladies attended. Vicki Nicholson, a lay servant speaker and member at Arbor Pointe UMC taught about prayer.  Leda Owens from Parkview Church in Lilburn, who is a book illustrator and nature artist, taught a class where the participants made spiritual journey journals. 

