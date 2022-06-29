The City of Winder’s budget for fiscal year 2023 (FY23) is under review by city leaders after city administrator Mandi Cody led two presentations providing insight into the significant changes made in the last year and the major decisions the council must make to address rising costs while funding capital projects and resolving ongoing staffing issues across the board.
MILLAGE RATE
For residents living in the City of Winder and therefore must pay both city and county taxes,
perhaps the most important budget decision the city makes each year is adopting a millage rate.
Due to a 25% increase in the net digest compared to 2021, the 2022 rollback tax rate is 5.1 mills.
As such, should the council opt for the rollback rate, it would bring in the same amount of tax revenues as it received last year at a higher tax rate.
However, if the council opts to keep the rate at 6 mills, it would bring in an additional $3.7 million in tax revenues.
In addition to adopting the tax rate based on the 2022 tax digest, the city must also decide whether or not to grant the homestead tax exemption, which is applicable to all homes and land used as the owner’s legal residence.
NEW BUDGET ITEMS
New items approved over the last fiscal year that are reflected in the FY23 proposed budget include the Rose Hill Cemetery and Downtown Development Authority master plans, an updated comprehensive or “growth” plan, revamped public works programs, and stormwater, dumpster and facility improvements, to name a few.
A $47,000 transfer from the general fund is suggested to support operations of the Rose Hill Cemetery.
In the approved Rose Hill Cemetery Master Plan, the new entrance design and columbarium placement will be funded by SPLOST 2022.
However, SPLOST will not fund the added
cemetery manager position, phased reopening plan, the formation of the Friends of Rose Hill Group or its planning and capitol campaign.
Another decision unique to this coming year is the proceeds the city received after selling the former Lanier Tech building, which generated $1.2 million in sales proceeds.
The council must decide how to best apply the unbudgeted and unrestricted revenue into the budget. City leaders will decide to either use the funds to pay off the $702,656 debt to its general fund or apply the net proceeds of $554,531 to its general fund balance.
STAFFING ISSUES
For the coming fiscal year, the city will focus on employee acquisition and retention, as well as personnel and payroll changes.
The city has identified a need to increase wages and recruit staff as its current base rate salaries, namely in the public works department and the police department, are no longer competitive with nearby local governments such as the City of Monroe or Gwinnett County.
If the city isn't competitive, it becomes vulnerable to employees relocating due to salary disparities. As a result, recruiting quality candidates in these departments has become increasingly difficult over the last year.
As a solution, the budget proposal suggests base rate salary increases, as well as other remedies to further incentivize potential hires, including a $1,500 stipend for relocation expenses and a $500 monthly stipend to live within city limits.
As surrounding local governments are giving employees 8% cost of living raises and up to 5% merit raises, the proposed budget also provides for a a 7% cost of living increase and a 3% merit increase. The base salary adjustments and relocation and city housing programs proposed would have a combined impact of $246,285 to the general fund.
FUNDS BREAKDOWN
General fund revenues in the proposed budget
assumes last year’s tax rate of six mils with no new debt as well as rising expenditures to account for rising inflation in materials, supplies and fuel.
The proposal includes funding for $9.4 million in capital projects rated as mandated or essential.
To fund capital projects, debt will be required,
including a $3 million in the water fund and $2 million in the bond fund for water projects.
The proposal shifts eligible general fund capital purchases to SPLOST and shifts events and facilities programming to the hotel/motel tax. The general fund will also require a repayment from the golf fund of 10% net revenues.
The water and sewer fund proposed for FY23 includes funding for $9.4 million in capital projects rated as mandated or essential. It assumes a $3 million transfer to the general fund and a $2.5 million use of reserves and will require a $3 million debt in the water fund and a $2 million debt in the bond fund.
The proposal suggests a 5% increase in water rates each year for the next three years to remedy costs. The city is also considering increased fees for building permits and land use applications.
The sanitation fund anticipates a 4% rate increase from Waste Management based on the Consumer Price Index. The ESG contract price is also increasing 13% for leaf, limb, bulk waste and street sweeping services.
The council must decide whether to raise rates to accommodate these increases from $18 to $23 a month, rebid the contract, renew the contract or research possibly bringing sanitation in-house.
The monthly increases on a residential bill with the proposed increases would include a $1.39 rate increase for water and $1.60 rate increase for sewer, depending on volume billed.
Environmental, social and governance (ESG) programming costs, which includes parks, streets, facilities and building maintenance, landscaping, street signs and water and solid waste services, have increased by 6% since FY22.
The ESG base fee subtotal for FY23 is estimated at $4.9 million. In comparison, the 2022 actual ESG base fee subtotal was $4.2 million.
NEXT STEPS
Council review is currently underway. Once direction is given from the council to staff, a notice of FY23 budget hearings will be released seven days in advance with full documents made available to the council and the public at city hall and on the city’s website.
The city will release a notice of three public hearings. After public hearings are held, the council will vote on the ad valorem rate and implement the FY23 budget as adopted.
