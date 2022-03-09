The Winder City Council voted 4-2 in favor of a Planned Unit Development (PUD) proposal, which has been the source of contention between the city and Barrow County since the application to annex and rezone was originally submitted to the city in August 2021.
The applicant seeks annexation by the 100% method of 55.54 acres on Hal Jackson Road from Barrow County into the City of Winder and rezone the land from agricultural (AG) to Winder's Planned Unit Development (PUD) zoning district.
BACKGROUND
According to the City of Winder, the applicant previously submitted an annexation and rezoning application regarding the same property on Aug. 20, 2021, which was accepted by the City of Winder, but later noted as incomplete for scheduling on Oct. 28. Barrow County was notified of the application on Oct. 29 and the Barrow County Board of Commissioners filed an objection to the annexation with the Department of Community Affairs (DCA) on Nov. 30. The DCA determined the county's objections as " void" for arbitration and declined to appoint an arbitration panel based on the county's filing not meeting the statutory timeline for filing its objection, according to Winder's staff report on the application.
The applicant withdrew its request on Jan. 6, 2022 without prejudice and Barrow County later withdrew its objection to DCA on Jan. 12.
On Jan. 14, the applicant re-filed the request to annex and rezone with the City of Winder and Barrow County BOC was notified of the filing on Jan. 18.
On Feb. 8, the applicant and the county entered into a settlement agreement regarding the proposal, which include terms providing that the BOC will not object to the annexation and rezoning of the property to City of Winder PUD for the development of up to 99 attached townhomes and up to 116 single-family detached homes that conform with the submitted conceptual site plan and contingent upon the development adhering to certain defined terms and conditions.
DEVELOPMENT FEATURES
The "Ashton" development will contain a total of 215 lots, 99 of which will be townhomes. The average lot size is 4,750 square feet, minimum house size is 1,750 square feet and the proposed denisty is 3.9 units per acre.
The property is located between the Bellingrath Plantation and Overlook communities and will incorporate the PUD ordinance.
Attached with the approval are over a dozen conditions including landscaping buffers, methods to be used to administer open spaces, compliance with the city's codes and future land use map and character area map for suburban neighborhoods as well as compliance with the submitted master development and site plan.
CONCERNS:
Concerns from the Barrow County School System in regards to overcrowding were also expressed in a letter from BCSS superintendent Dr. Chris McMichael.
In a letter to the city regarding the annexation request, "traffic concerns within the developments themselves such as whether or not parking would be allowed on the streets, a need for sidewalks and safe places for bus stops should be addressed," said McMichael. "Narrow streets, particularly where parking is allowed on streets, do not provide safe access for buses," he said.
McMichael also pointed out the cost of educating the number of children estimated to live in the development. "Based on a tax value of $300,000 per home and $250,000 per townhome, the local portion of financial cost to educate this number of children would be $735,210, of which only an estimated $452,362 would be covered by residential property taxes," said McMichael, which would leave an unfunded cost to the school system.
The proposal received pushback from neighboring homeowners in Bellingrath Plantation and Overlook, who voiced their concerns about the condition of Hal Jackson Road and its inability to accommodate construction of such a large development.
"We are three fries away from a gravel road, " said Overlook resident Shelly Hummel regarding the current state of Hal Jackson Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.