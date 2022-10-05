The Winder Fire Department (WFD) was honored at the Fire Awards Banquet, held at the Winder Community Center Monday, Oct. 3.
All six council members attended the event and council members Travis Singley and Kobi Kilgore gave speeches expressing gratitude and support for the services provided by the WFD.
