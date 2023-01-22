The Winder Housing Authority Board of Directors will hold a special board meeting to propose Resolution 675 to approve submission of its application for the 2023 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP) grant Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 2 p.m. at 163 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winder..
Citizens may also attend by Zoom with the following link:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.