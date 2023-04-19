The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has awarded $5.2 million in grant funds to 12 local communities around the state through the DCA 2023 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP).
The CHIP funds are part of an annual allocation of HOME Investment Program (HOME) funds received from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).
CHIP funds are awarded to communities through a competitive and collaborative process that reviews and scores applicants who demonstrate a priority of providing safe, decent, and affordable housing within Georgia’s communities. New construction applicants will receive an award of $600,000 to construct single-family homes for very low- to low-income-eligible homebuyers, and $400,000 will be awarded to applicants for owner-occupied housing rehabilitation.
The awarded CHIP communities will contribute over $1 million in matching funds to the grant awards.
“April is Fair Housing Month. What a great time to receive word of our grant award. We are delighted to receive this award of $600,000 to construct single-family homes for income eligible homebuyers. This grant will open homeownership opportunities for our residents that have worked diligently to become self-sufficient," said Michelle Yawn, Winder Housing Authority’s executive director.
"We have pre-qualified families that were ready with their downpayments, but could not afford the increasingly high price tag that most homes in our area are going for. This is a game changer and will open new doors that our residents so deserve. We look forward to breaking ground on this project in the near future," said Yawn.
