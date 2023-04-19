The Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) has awarded $5.2 million in grant funds to 12 local communities around the state through the DCA 2023 Community HOME Investment Program (CHIP).

The CHIP funds are part of an annual allocation of HOME Investment Program (HOME) funds received from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). 

