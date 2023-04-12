The Winder Housing Authority leasing agent Crescent Residential Properties of Winder, LLC., and Innovation Crescent Properties, LLC., will begin accepting applications for the Project-Based Rental Assistance Program beginning May 15 at 8 a.m.
Applications will be online at http://wha.housing.com on May 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.