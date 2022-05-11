AUBURN
Have You Met Libby?: Friday, May 13, 2-3 p.m. Monthly on the second Friday.
Have questions about using eBooks and eAudiobooks? Need help setting up your device? Once a month join the library for this new class to introduce the Libby app and help get the most out of digital library resources.
Teen Monday Fundays - Monday, May 16, 5-6 p.m. Weekly on Monday.
Something exclusively for teens every Monday night. From game nights, to craft,s to Anime Club, to trivia - join every week for something fun. Ages 12-19 welcome.
Community Garden Meeting - Wednesday, May 18, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m.
BRASELTON
Lightening Bug Storytime- Thursday, May 12, 6-7 p.m.
Wear PJs, bring a stuffed animal, lay back and listen to a bedtime story with Mrs. Stacy.
Cocoon Storytime - Friday, May 13, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Bookworm Storytime - Saturday, May 14, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Tale Waggers with Zeke - Tuesday, May 17, 4-5 p.m.
Inchworm Storytime - Wednesday, May 18, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m.
WINDER
"Pop Your Top" Canned Food Drive - All during the month of May, Winder will be collecting canned food with pop tops only and donating them to Spirit of Sharing Inc. and SOS Youth Action Team to help feed those in need.
Ready to Read Story time: Thursday, May 12, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly.
Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger-plays and movement. Ages 3-5 with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
Friends Pop Up Book Sale: Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14. Support the library and get some great books. The Winder Public Library Friends is a 501c3 organization with the sole purpose of advocating for and supporting the Winder Public Library.
PJ Story time with Miss Beth: Monday, May 16, 6 - 6:45 p.m. Listen to a special storytime in pajamas with Miss Beth. All ages with a caregiver.
Lapsit Storytime: Tuesday, May 17, 10:30 - 11 a.m. Weekly on Tuesday. Join Miss Beth for stories, songs, finger plays and movement. Ages Birth - two with a caregiver. Siblings are welcome.
Adult Crafting: Wednesday, May 18, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Monthly on the third Wednesday. Bubble wrap painted hydrangeas - learn a fun painting technique using bubble wrap. Create beautiful hydrangeas that can apply to many different surfaces. The library will provide a reusable cloth bag for you to paint on. Adults only. One per person, while supplies last.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.