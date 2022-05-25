The Winder Lions 9U travel team finished its spring season as champions on May 7 after being named the RBI tournament champions.
"Thank you to all of the coaches and parents for volunteering your time to make another season successful! We can’t do what we do without y’all," said the Winder Lions staff and volunteers on a social media post.
Winder Lions Baseball (WLB) is a local nonprofit ran by a volunteer board and staff to provide safe learning environment for kids ages 3-12. WLB strives to teach kids the fundamentals of baseball and incorporating them into life-long skills that will help them succeed in the future. WLB teams play at the Lions Club Fields in Winder.
