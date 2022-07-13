Winder Lions baseball registration is open the following dates:
- Saturday, July 16 10 a.m - 2 p.m.
- Thursday, July 21 6-8 p.m.
- Saturday, July 23 10 a.m - 2 p.m
- Tuesday, July 26 6-8 p.m.
- Saturday, July 30 10 a.m - 2 p.m
FEES:
- Pre-T (4U): $95
- T-ball (6U), Pee Wee (8U), Minors (10U) and Majors (12U): $120
Registration will take place in the concession stand at the
Winder Lions Ballpark, located at 354 E. Broad Street in Winder.
Cash, check or card (small processing fee) are accepted.
Military, first responder and multiple child discounts are available.
Practices will be held Monday - Saturday. Games are held Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Weekday games start at 6 p.m. Weekend games start at 9 a.m.
Schedules will be given out once the evaluations and drafts are complete the weekend of August 6th.
