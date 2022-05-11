Winder Lions Baseball's fifth annual Sandlot Game May 21

Winder Lions Baseball registration is open for the 5th Annual Sandlot Game set May 21 at 2 p.m. All players from the pee-wee league (8U) and any advanced t-ball players (6U) can play.
During the sandlot game, kids call the shots. They pick the teams, they coach and they play.
Participation is completely free. Anyone interested can sign up at https://www.facebook.com/groups/445730126140461/
