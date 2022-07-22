On July 21, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 856 Than Skinner Road in Winder after a series of undercover operations.

During the search warrant, investigators located approximately three ounces of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 100 grams of suspected marijuana, Xanax pills, Oxycodone pills and suspected ecstasy pills.

