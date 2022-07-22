On July 21, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant at 856 Than Skinner Road in Winder after a series of undercover operations.
During the search warrant, investigators located approximately three ounces of suspected methamphetamine, approximately 100 grams of suspected marijuana, Xanax pills, Oxycodone pills and suspected ecstasy pills.
Matthew Mark Evans, 39, of Winder,was taken into custody without incident and charged with the following:
• Trafficking in Methamphetamine (four counts)
• Sale of Methamphetamine (three counts)
• Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to distribute (one count)
• Felony Possession of Marijuana (one count)
• Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute (one count)
• Possession of a Schedule I Narcotic (one count)
• Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic (one count)
• Possession of a Schedule IV Narcotic (one count)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.