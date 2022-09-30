Martin Smith, 54, of Winder, was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and is currently detained in the Barrow County Detention Center.
The Barrow County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) Internet Crimes Against Children Unit executed a search warrant at 606 Bowling Lane Thursday, Sept. 29, following an investigation on Smith, which began with multiple reports made to the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding the possible upload and possession of child sexual abuse material.
